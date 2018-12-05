5 inexpensive items to bring to holiday parties

During the holiday season, it's common to receive numerous invitations to holiday parties with family, friends and co-workers. These gatherings often come with the expectation to bring something, but that simple step can end up being expensive.

During the holiday season, it’s common to receive numerous invitations to holiday parties with family, friends and co-workers. These gatherings often come with the expectation to bring something, either an addition to the meal or a small gift for the host, but that simple step can end up being expensive.

Here are five inexpensive gifts that are wonderful to bring along with you to any holiday party. They’ll either be welcomed and immediately served or else appreciated by the host.