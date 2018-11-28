WATCH at 4:30 p.m.: National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony

Watch a livestream as President Donald Trump lights the National Christmas Tree.

WASHINGTON – Continuing a nearly 100-year-old tradition, President Donald Trump will light the National Christmas Tree Wednesday evening.

Expected traffic delays aside, the festivities will be hosted by model and actor Antonio Sabàto Jr. This year’s event features a number of country and Christian musicians as well as tenor Anthony Kearns.

A livestream of the event will appear below, when it is available.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.