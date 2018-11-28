202.5
WATCH at 4:30 p.m.: National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony

By Ginger Whitaker November 28, 2018 10:31 am 11/28/2018 10:31am
WASHINGTON – Continuing a nearly 100-year-old tradition, President Donald Trump will light the National Christmas Tree Wednesday evening.

Expected traffic delays aside, the festivities will be hosted by model and actor Antonio Sabàto Jr. This year’s event features a number of country and Christian musicians as well as tenor Anthony Kearns.

A livestream of the event will appear below, when it is available.

