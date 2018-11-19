Holiday gift tips: Fantastic toys and where to find them

Gift-giving holidays are right around the corner and "Toy Guy" Chris Byrne offers up some tips for figuring out what your kids would enjoy opening the most.

WASHINGTON — With Thanksgiving and Black Friday getting closer and closer, it’s about that time of year to finalize Christmas wishlists and figure out what to get for the kids in your life. And that’s not always easy.

Chris Byrne, aka “the Toy Guy“, told WTOP that all too often, people try to guess what their kids want and forget to use a very important life skill that they learned when they were children: communicate.

“I basically think — talk to your kids,” Byrne said. “Every child is different — their play style is different; what they want to engage with is different. Think about the things that your kids like to spend time with. There are construction kids; there are vehicle kids; there are action figure kids; and every child is very unique.”

As for big ticket items this year, Byrne said that following trends is not always the best way to find a gift because what’s popular with many is by no means popular with all.

Byrne said that entertainment-based games, such as a Harry Potter-themed Lego set, typically perform well during the holiday seasons.

Most of all, don’t wait to pull the trigger on something that you believe your kids will enjoy. Items can always be returned but missing the opportunity to buy them in the first place may lead to some unnecessary holiday stress.

