Home » Christmas News » Holiday gift tips: Fantastic…

Holiday gift tips: Fantastic toys and where to find them

By Zeke Hartner November 19, 2018 6:34 am 11/19/2018 06:34am
Share

Gift-giving holidays are right around the corner and "Toy Guy" Chris Byrne offers up some tips for figuring out what your kids would enjoy opening the most.

WASHINGTON — With Thanksgiving and Black Friday getting closer and closer, it’s about that time of year to finalize Christmas wishlists and figure out what to get for the kids in your life. And that’s not always easy.

Chris Byrne, aka “the Toy Guy“, told WTOP that all too often, people try to guess what their kids want and forget to use a very important life skill that they learned when they were children: communicate.

“I basically think — talk to your kids,” Byrne said. “Every child is different — their play style is different; what they want to engage with is different. Think about the things that your kids like to spend time with. There are construction kids; there are vehicle kids; there are action figure kids; and every child is very unique.”

Related Stories

As for big ticket items this year, Byrne said that following trends is not always the best way to find a gift because what’s popular with many is by no means popular with all.

Byrne said that entertainment-based games, such as a Harry Potter-themed Lego set, typically perform well during the holiday seasons.

Most of all, don’t wait to pull the trigger on something that you believe your kids will enjoy. Items can always be returned but missing the opportunity to buy them in the first place may lead to some unnecessary holiday stress.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
black friday chistmas toys chris byrne Christmas News hanukkah Holiday News holiday shopping Latest News lego Living News Parenting Tips thanksgiving Thanksgiving News toy guy toys video games
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
15 Thanksgiving turkey recipes
Thanksgiving dessert recipes
15 Thanksgiving potato recipes
Today in History: Nov. 19
Side dishes for your Thanksgiving meal
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Celebrity birthdays Nov. 18-24
Celebrity deaths
NFL Week 11 Recap
1st snow of the season hits DC region
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Photos: 2018 CMAs
Wildfires ravage California
Dogs and cats of DC mayor's office
Where to take the family while they visit DC
People's Choice Awards
November Entertainment Guide
Election Day
10 things to do in DC this fall before it freezes
Travel trends
Fall foliage comes to DC area
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Local deaths of note