202.5
Home » Christmas News » 7 budget-friendly ways retirees…

7 budget-friendly ways retirees can create memorable holidays

By U.S. News & World Report | @usnews November 20, 2018 7:00 pm 11/20/2018 07:00pm
Share

After you retire, the holidays often present new financial challenges. With your flexible schedule, you might feel pressure to travel and visit family, host a larger number of parties and bake more goodies. “Pressure to spend lots of money can make the holidays a particularly stressful time of year, especially for retirees who often operate on a strict budget,” says Stephen Heitzmann, co-founder and CEO of Altruistic Investing in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Fortunately, spending consciously doesn’t need to put a damper on the holiday spirit. By setting priorities, there are plenty of ways to create special times throughout the season. Follow these guidelines to stay on financial track and enjoy the holidays.

[See: 10 Classic and Unique Retirement Gift Ideas.]

More from U.S. News

Social Security Changes Coming in 2019

The Best Places to Retire in 2019

How to Use Retirement Accounts to Reduce Your 2018 Tax Bill

7 Budget-Friendly Ways Retirees Can Create Memorable Holidays originally appeared on usnews.com

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Christmas News Holiday News holidays Latest News Life & Style Living News personal finances Photo Galleries retirement
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
15 Thanksgiving turkey recipes
Thanksgiving dessert recipes
15 Thanksgiving potato recipes
Today in History: Nov. 21
Side dishes for your Thanksgiving meal
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Celebrity birthdays Nov. 18-24
Celebrity deaths
NFL Week 11 Recap
1st snow of the season hits DC region
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Photos: 2018 CMAs
Wildfires ravage California
Dogs and cats of DC mayor's office
Where to take the family while they visit DC
People's Choice Awards
November Entertainment Guide
Election Day
10 things to do in DC this fall before it freezes
Travel trends
Fall foliage comes to DC area
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Local deaths of note