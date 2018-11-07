7 budget-friendly ways retirees can create memorable holidays

After you retire, the holidays often present new financial challenges. Fortunately, spending consciously doesn't need to put a damper on the holiday spirit. Follow these guidelines to stay on financial track and enjoy the holidays.
After you retire, the holidays often present new financial challenges. With your flexible schedule, you might feel pressure to travel and visit family, host a larger number of parties and bake more goodies. “Pressure to spend lots of money can make the holidays a particularly stressful time of year, especially for retirees who often operate on a strict budget,” says Stephen Heitzmann, co-founder and CEO of Altruistic Investing in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Fortunately, spending consciously doesn’t need to put a damper on the holiday spirit. By setting priorities, there are plenty of ways to create special times throughout the season. Follow these guidelines to stay on financial track and enjoy the holidays.