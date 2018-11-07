7 budget-friendly ways retirees can create memorable holidays

After you retire, the holidays often present new financial challenges. Fortunately, spending consciously doesn't need to put a damper on the holiday spirit. Follow these guidelines to stay on financial track and enjoy the holidays.

After you retire, the holidays often present new financial challenges. With your flexible schedule, you might feel pressure to travel and visit family, host a larger number of parties and bake more goodies. “Pressure to spend lots of money can make the holidays a particularly stressful time of year, especially for retirees who often operate on a strict budget,” says Stephen Heitzmann, co-founder and CEO of Altruistic Investing in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Fortunately, spending consciously doesn’t need to put a damper on the holiday spirit. By setting priorities, there are plenty of ways to create special times throughout the season. Follow these guidelines to stay on financial track and enjoy the holidays.

Weave memories into gifts. If you collected ornaments during years of travel or spent decades building a winter village, now may be a good time to pass these treasures to the next generation. Wrap each special item and include a note explaining the history behind it. Mention where the piece came from and what it meant to you. Photos can also be given as gifts. “Compile pictures and stories that chronicle the family’s early history through its most memorable events,” says Susan Hosage, a semi-retired senior consultant at OneSource HR Solutions in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Online services such as Shutterfly, Mixbook and Snapfish make it easy to create photo books. Look for discounts as the holidays approach or make your own book with materials at home. (Getty Images)

