What will weather be like this Christmas?

WASHINGTON — Another year, another not-white Christmas. You might see some flakes mixed with rain as Christmas Day nears, but accumulation isn’t likely.

WTOP’s Weather Center predicts a chance of scattered rain showers mixed with wet snow on the night of Christmas Eve, but don’t expect it to stick. Overnight temperatures on Christmas Eve will cool into the low 30s but not fast enough for any snow to accumulate.

“A lot of this stuff will break up as it moves over the mountains, so even where any snow does manage to reach the ground, odds are not high it will stick. The air and the ground will not be cold enough in time,” WTOP’s Matt Ritter said.

Here’s a look at the forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:

Christmas Eve day: Mix of clouds and sun. More seasonably chilly.

Highs: Low to mid 40s.

Christmas Eve night: Cloudy, brisk and cold. A few scattered rain showers mixed with wet snow.

Overnight temperatures in the low 40s, cooling into the low 30s.

Christmas Day: Becoming mostly sunny. Blustery and cold.

Highs: Upper 30s but wind chill will make it feel like the 20s.

So the chances of a white Christmas — defined as an inch or more of snow on the ground, even if it’s from previous storms — this year aren’t high. But at least this year won’t see a “green Christmas” like last year’s.

Ritter says Christmas Eve in 2016 was a washout, with 0.54 inches of rain measured at Reagan National Airport. Most of the rain was over by Christmas Day, but the day was damp and mild with temperatures in the 50s.

At least this Christmas Day, temperatures will be below average throughout the region. Wind chill will make the day feel even colder.

“This year will be blustery, cold and dry, with a piece of an Arctic airmass that will spread over most of the country. We’re looking at mostly clear skies but high temperatures will only be in the upper 30s to near 40, 5 to 10 degrees below average for across our area,” Ritter said.

Last year, WTOP reported that there had only been four years when the D.C. area had more than an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas in the past 50 years. The most recent was Christmas in 2009, a winter of several major snow storms, when the area had 6 inches of snow on the ground from a previous snowstorm.

WTOP’s Matt Ritter contributed to this report.

