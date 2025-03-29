DC’s Blossom Kite Festival is ‘one of the best spring events of the year’

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. DC's Blossom Kite Festival rings in peak bloom at the National Mall

Thousands of kids of all ages congregated on the National Mall Saturday for an annual event that dates back to 1967, when it was known as the Smithsonian Kite Festival.

Now called the Blossom Kite Festival, the event is part of the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

Massive crowds gathered in the Washington Monument area of the National Mall, where temperatures were unseasonably warm.

Cherry Blossom President Diana Mayhew told WTOP, “It can be anywhere from 30,000 people, but last year we had over 100,000 people. It was a beautiful day like today.”

WTOP spoke to both those who have made the kite festival a family tradition and some who are first-timers.

This is Christina Kurre’s third time attending the kite festival.

“It’s one of the best spring events of the year, although it is very crowded,” said Kurre. “And my friends remind me that you can fly kites other days of the year, but why bother if not everyone else is out?”