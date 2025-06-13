Woman drives car into multiple people at Charles Co. baby shower, police say

An argument at a Charles County baby shower on June 1 ended with four people injured and two cars damaged.

A woman is facing charges after allegedly driving into multiple people and several cars outside of a baby shower in Charles County, Maryland, last week.

Four people were injured, including the woman who was charged, and two cars were damaged, according to Charles County police.

It happened at a baby shower in the 1300 block of Smallwood Drive West in Waldorf on June 1, as the argument went from the baby shower into the parking lot.

Charles County police said Robin Alexander, 53, of Indian Head, got into her car and drove into the woman she had been arguing with it, as well as another bystander.

She then hit the gas and crashed into a car with a child inside.

Next, she drove around the parking lot and rammed into a car that belongs to the partygoer she’d argued with.

Others in the parking lot slashed Alexander’s tires to stop her car until police could arrive and arrest the driver.

Of the three people hit, one was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the other two were treated by emergency personnel in the parking lot.

Alexander was treated at the hospital and charged with eight counts of aggravated assault and two counts of destruction of property.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.