La Plata man shoots, kills teenage stepson over uncompleted chores, deputies say

A La Plata, Maryland, man was arrested and charged with murder after deputies said the man became upset with his 15-year-old stepson for not completing household chores and shot him.

Officers responded to the home of 48-year-old Darshan Williams in the 6400 block of Huntt Road just after midnight Wednesday for a reported shooting. When deputies with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they saw Williams standing outside.

Inside the home, his stepson, Michael Clemons, was found shot and unconscious, according to the sheriff’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials’ preliminary investigation, Williams was upset with Clemons before the shooting because the teen hadn’t completed some household chores.

Williams was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and other charges.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the case to call a detective at 301-609-6494.

