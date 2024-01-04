Live Radio
Car strikes deer, sending it flying into another car, leaving 1 dead in Charles Co.

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

January 4, 2024, 7:56 AM

A driver on Maryland Route 6 near Port Tobacco Road struck a deer that went flying into another vehicle, striking and killing its driver on Tuesday.

Maryland State Police arrived on the scene at approximately 3:44 p.m. When they arrived, they found that a Nissan Altima driven by a 50-year-old Waldorf woman had been traveling eastbound when a deer ran into its path and was struck.

The deer then became airborne and collided with a Toyota Tundra traveling westbound, according to authorities. It crashed through the vehicle’s passenger side and struck the driver, later identified as 63-year-old Gregory Gauvin of Welcome, Maryland. The deer then exited out of the rear window of the Toyota.

Gauvin then traveled off the roadway, striking trees along the side. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation into this crash is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP CRASH team at (301) 392-1231.

