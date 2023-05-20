Charles Co. patrol officers recover 3 stolen cars from group of juveniles, adults

Patrol officers with the Charles County Sheriff's Office recovered three stolen cars on Tuesday during a series of events involving a woman who arrived in a stolen car to pick up four juveniles who had been arrested in connection to the theft of two other cars.

Just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, Charles County officers came across two Hyundais that had been reported stolen, parked in a business parking lot, according to a press release. When officers attempted a traffic stop, both drivers sped off. Officers simultaneously received notice of a group of suspects who had stolen from a business at St. Charles Towne Center in Waldorf, and matched the description of those suspects’ vehicles with the two stolen cars that had fled.

A chase ensued, ending in the arrest of two adults and four juveniles at the Smallwood Park and Ride facility, officials said.

The two adults, 18-year-old Deshaun Deamonte Whitaker, and 21-year-old Vincent Lee Alston, both of D.C., were charged with theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and rogue and vagabond. Whitaker was released Thursday on a $2,000 unsecured bond, while Alston remains at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

Officials said the four juveniles were charged on a Juvenile Offense Report with theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. They were set to be released to an adult guardian, who arrived at the police station with two other females in what appeared to be another stolen Hyundai that drove away after they got out, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

All three walked away on foot with the released juveniles, at which point officers began to look for the vehicle in which they had arrived, officials said.

Officers found the vehicle on a nearby street, and noticed significant damage to the steering column and a broken back window. They ordered all occupants out of the vehicle, at which point the driver fled, almost hitting an officer and pinning him between the car and shrubs, the release said.

After a short foot chase, the driver, 19-year-old Anthony Matthew Stewart, of D.C., was apprehended and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and providing a false name, officials said. He was also found to have active unrelated arrest warrants.

Three additional juveniles were apprehended, including a 16-year-old boy with active arrest warrants and a 13-year-old girl who had been reported missing from a nearby county. The juveniles were charged with theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and other related charges, the release said. The third Hyundai was later confirmed as reported stolen.

The three females who’d arrived in the third stolen Hyundai — 18-year-old Carlisa Monnae Blackeney, of D.C., 18-year-old Mahkiyh McQuinn-Woodly, of Hagerstown, and another juvenile — were arrested and charged with theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, providing a false name, and rogue and vagabond.

