Md. substitute teacher facing charges of sexually abusing middle school students

A long-term substitute teacher is facing dozens of charges after sexually abusing middle school students he taught in Charles County, Maryland, deputies say.

Malcolm Fluellyn, 26, of Bryans Road, was a sub at General Smallwood Middle School in Charles Count during the 2022-2023 school year. Fluellyn was removed from the school in February after school administrators were alerted to inappropriate sexual contact between the sub and students.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that after launching an investigation into the sexual abuse, detectives discovered numerous other instances of disturbing behavior. They said Fluellyn had inappropriate physical contact with students at the school, as well as inappropriate contact via social media and text messages.

He’s facing 32 charges in all, including six counts of sexual abuse of a minor, eight counts of sexual solicitation of a minor, 12 counts of displaying obscene matter to a minor and six counts of fourth-degree sex offenses. He’s being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

Fluellyn also worked as a substitute teacher for one day at Matthew Henson Middle School in December of 2022. There are no allegations from students at that school.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation remains ongoing.

Detectives ask parents to talk with their children about any inappropriate contact or messaging between Fluellyn and students and, if they have additional information, to call Detective J. Smith at 301-609-6479.