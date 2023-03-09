Charles Co. teacher charged with child sexual abuse

A Charles County, Maryland, teacher has been charged with child sex abuse and child pornography, authorities said.

A Charles County, Maryland, teacher has been charged with child sex abuse and child pornography.

Authorities believe 53-year-old David Warren Henson, Jr., a resident of Waldorf, sexually assaulted a teenage girl over the course of two years. He had been a teacher at Grace Lutheran Church in La Plata since September 2021.

Authorities said Henson knows the girl, and she wasn’t a student at the school he worked in. The 53-year-old is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center, according to a Charles County Sheriff’s Office news release.

An investigation continues, and anyone with information about Henson is asked to call 301-609-6581.