Charles Co. posts water boil advisory for Waldorf area through the weekend

Charles County in Maryland announced Friday that water from area homes’ faucets would be unsafe for consumption and are recommending residents boil their water for the next few days.

On Thursday, there was a water leak at Spring Valley Community Water System in Maryland which led to the possible contamination of the drinking water due to the low pressure in the distribution system.

The county’s department of public works is recommending all residents in the Spring Valley water system to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking or using it for cooking, the county said in a statement. The water is safe to use for bathing and washing without boiling. The water should be cooled before use to prevent burns.

Also, they county recommends residents run the washing machine empty at least once and dump the first batch of ice made after the water comes back on.

The water boil advisory is in effect until Sunday, March 5.

For more information, residents should call the Charles County Department of Public Works at 301-609-7400, the Charles County Health Department at 301-609-6751, or the Maryland Department of Environment at 410-537-3706.