La Plata sex offender arrested after following teen home from Target

Police said 49-year-old Edward Jackson Bunn was arrested on a warrant for his involvement in suspicious activity around the city of La Plata, Maryland. He is being held without bond.

Deputies in Charles County, Maryland, arrested a registered sex offender earlier this month after he allegedly approached several women and followed some around public spaces.

Edward Jackson Bunn, 49, was arrested on a warrant for his involvement in suspicious activity around the city of La Plata on Feb. 12. He’s being held without bond, according to a Charles County Sheriff’s Office news release announcing the arrest last week.

On Feb. 8, city police said Bunn followed a teenage girl inside a Target and eventually to her home before she called 911.

“As the teen was carrying groceries to her house, she observed Bunn going through her car and confronted him,” the county sheriff’s department said in a release.

Investigators said that Bunn’s vehicle and sex offender status were identified using surveillance footage of the incident.

Deputies said they’re investigating reports that Bunn may be connected to other reports of a man approaching women’s homes nearby.

Bunn was initially arrested for two sexual assaults in 2002. In those cases, he approached women’s homes before breaking in and assaulting them. He was sentenced to 20 years and released on probation when the most recent incidents occurred in La Plata.

The department asks anyone with information to speak with County Detective Garner #559 at 301-609-6488 or Detective Roys with La Plata police at 301-934-1500 ext.: 2649.