Suspect arrested for New Year’s Eve shooting death in La Plata

Police in Charles County, Maryland, say they have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting in La Plata late Saturday afternoon.

In a news release, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said that 26-year-old Cordell Earl Spicer of La Plata has been arrested for the shooting death of 30-year-old Donnell Henry Hawkins. Police say they believe the suspect and the victim knew one another.

Police said around 4:06 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Crain Highway and Port Tobacco Road in La Plata. At the scene, officers found Hawkins suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

After witnesses described the suspect to police, Spicer was located and arrested nearby. He has been charged with first degree murder and is being held without bond, according to CCSO.

