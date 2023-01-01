SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Charles County, MD News » Suspect arrested for New…

Suspect arrested for New Year’s Eve shooting death in La Plata

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

January 1, 2023, 8:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Charles County, Maryland, say they have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting in La Plata late Saturday afternoon.

In a news release, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said that 26-year-old Cordell Earl Spicer of La Plata has been arrested for the shooting death of 30-year-old Donnell Henry Hawkins. Police say they believe the suspect and the victim knew one another.

Police said around 4:06 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Crain Highway and Port Tobacco Road in La Plata. At the scene, officers found Hawkins suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

After witnesses described the suspect to police, Spicer was located and arrested nearby. He has been charged with first degree murder and is being held without bond, according to CCSO.

Approximate location of shooting in La Plata:

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up