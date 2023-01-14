Charles Co. sheriff’s office investigating deadly shooting of 17-year-old

The Charles County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting of a 17-year-old man that occurred in Waldorf, Maryland, Friday afternoon.

According to its initial investigation, Rajon Lateef Jackson III, of Waldorf, was walking home through Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place when he was shot.

The sheriff’s office said at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the area for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found Jackson III with gunshot wounds. He was given first aid before first responders took him to a hospital. He died Saturday morning from his injuries.

The department said this was not a random shooting and that officers are searching for the suspect. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting and/or the suspect is asked to call 301-609-6499. Those who want to stay anonymous can contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.