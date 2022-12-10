Charles Co. man charged in domestic homicide case

The Charles County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged Travis Wood on Friday for the killing of his wife, Shawnda Wood.

Authorities in Charles County, Maryland, arrested a man Friday in connection to his wife’s death.

In a statement, officers said 33-year-old Travis Edward Paschal Wood of Waldorf, Maryland, walked into the Charles County Sheriff’s Office District III Station shortly after 1 p.m. and requested officers visit his home in the 2300 block of Tawny Drive.

After arriving, officers said they found Wood’s wife, 32-year-old Shawnda Wood, shot dead inside the home.

Detectives arrested Wood and charged him with first degree murder, second degree murder, first degree assault, second degree assault, and a firearms charge. He is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Officers ask that anyone with more information to contact Detective Weaver at 301-609-6571. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.