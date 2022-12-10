Home » Charles County, MD News » Charles Co. man charged…

Charles Co. man charged in domestic homicide case

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

December 10, 2022, 7:54 PM

Authorities in Charles County, Maryland, arrested a man Friday in connection to his wife’s death.

In a statement, officers said 33-year-old Travis Edward Paschal Wood of Waldorf, Maryland, walked into the Charles County Sheriff’s Office District III Station shortly after 1 p.m. and requested officers visit his home in the 2300 block of Tawny Drive.

After arriving, officers said they found Wood’s wife, 32-year-old Shawnda Wood, shot dead inside the home.

Detectives arrested Wood and charged him with first degree murder, second degree murder, first degree assault, second degree assault, and a firearms charge. He is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Officers ask that anyone with more information to contact Detective Weaver at 301-609-6571. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Hugh Garbrick

Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college in 2020. While studying, he interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh is a lifelong MoCo resident, and has listened to the local radio quite a bit.

