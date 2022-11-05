5 people found dead in Charles Co. home

Five people were found dead inside a La Plata home in Charles County, Maryland, Friday afternoon.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies and La Plata police arrived at a single-family home in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive around 4 p.m. following a report of a shooting.

They found five adults dead inside the house.

Investigators are working on identify those who were killed and the relationship between everyone involved. The incident appears to be isolated to the home, according to a news release.

NBC Washington reporter Mauricio Casillas told WTOP that the sheriff’s office is speaking to one person who called to report the shooting and is cooperating. Deputies did not say if the person lived at the home, Casillas said.

When asked about the surrounding neighborhood’s reaction, Casillas said people are shocked to see what is going on while “seeing their neighborhood covered in crime tape as police lights continue to illuminate a very quiet and calm neighborhood.”

“Folks are just mostly gossiping as neighbors trying to figure out what exactly happened but shocked at something like this could happen in their neighborhood,” Casillas said.

The sheriff’s office plans to release more information as it becomes available.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.

NBC Washington’s Mauricio Casillas contributed to this report.