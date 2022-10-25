RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Nuke agency thickens plot over alleged dirty bomb | 'New Marshall Plan' in works for Ukraine | Ukraine cites success in downing drones
Home » Charles County, MD News » Teenager accused of driving…

Teenager accused of driving circles around patrol cars in Charles County

Kristi King | kking@wtop.com

October 25, 2022, 7:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Both these bikes were impounded when the 17-year-old accused of reckless driving was arrested and charged.

Courtesy Charles County Sheriff's Office
The green dirt bike was seen being driven by a teen now charged with possession of stolen property, trespassing, and a number of traffic violations.

Courtesy Charles County Sheriff's Office
(1/2)

The Charles County, Maryland, Sheriff’s Office said that a 17-year-old accused of repeated instances of reckless driving on a stolen dirt bike has been arrested and charged.

The teen initially was brought to the attention of authorities in September, when alleged offenses in the Bannister and Wakefield neighborhoods included someone circling a school crossing guard at a middle school after children had been dismissed; no one was injured.

Police said he was also observed driving on the wrong side of the road, running red lights and failing to stop at stop signs on or near St. Charles Parkway, according to the sheriff’s office. It said that there were two cases of a person using a dirt bike to circle police officers in marked patrol cars before quickly driving away. Motorists reported similar situations.

As the investigation continued, officers identified where the person lived. In October, they went to his home on Amber Leaf Place.

Officers who observed the boy trying unsuccessfully to start the green dirt bike said he ran away, leaving behind a companion who was with another dirt bike that may have been stolen.

The teen was captured and charged as a juvenile with possession of stolen property, trespassing, and a number of traffic violations. He was released to a parent.

The investigation continues into this case and into other complaints about reckless driving of off-road vehicles, such as all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at 301-932-2222.

Kristi King

Kristi King is a veteran reporter who has been working in the WTOP newsroom since 1990. She covers everything from breaking news to consumer concerns and the latest medical developments.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OMB makes Myklegard the permanent deputy federal CIO

Agencies may need to buy up to 30K electric vehicles annually to meet green government goals

VA sees job applicants surge as it stands up new pay, bonus authority under PACT Act

OPM clarifies how agencies can help feds apply for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver by Oct. 31 deadline

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up