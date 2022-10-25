The Charles County, Maryland, Sheriff's Office said that a 17-year-old accused of repeated instances of reckless driving on a stolen dirt bike has been apprehended and charged.

The teen initially was brought to the attention of authorities in September, when alleged offenses in the Bannister and Wakefield neighborhoods included someone circling a school crossing guard at a middle school after children had been dismissed; no one was injured.

Police said he was also observed driving on the wrong side of the road, running red lights and failing to stop at stop signs on or near St. Charles Parkway, according to the sheriff’s office. It said that there were two cases of a person using a dirt bike to circle police officers in marked patrol cars before quickly driving away. Motorists reported similar situations.

As the investigation continued, officers identified where the person lived. In October, they went to his home on Amber Leaf Place.

Officers who observed the boy trying unsuccessfully to start the green dirt bike said he ran away, leaving behind a companion who was with another dirt bike that may have been stolen.

The teen was captured and charged as a juvenile with possession of stolen property, trespassing, and a number of traffic violations. He was released to a parent.

The investigation continues into this case and into other complaints about reckless driving of off-road vehicles, such as all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at 301-932-2222.