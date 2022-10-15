RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine: Russia hits power site | Putin calls his actions 'correct' | EU to unveil Ukraine training mission | How Ukrainian kids become Russians
Stun gun found in Charles Co. middle school student’s backpack

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

October 15, 2022, 3:46 PM

Middle school administrators in Charles County, Maryland, found a stun gun in a student’s backpack after breaking up a fight on Friday, according to authorities.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said that staff at Mattawoman Middle School saw two students fighting just before 2:30 p.m. Friday, when one of the students reached into their backpack mid-fight.

Administrators then searched the student’s bag and found a black stun gun.

The student wasn’t criminally charged due to them being younger than 13, in accordance with a Maryland law that took effect Oct. 1. The student was then released to their parents.

Anyone with more information should contact 301-609-3282, ext. 658.

The recovered stun gun. (Courtesy Charles County Sheriff’s Office)

