Stun gun found in Charles Co. middle school student’s backpack

Middle school administrators in Charles County, Maryland, found a stun gun in a student’s backpack after breaking up a fight on Friday, according to authorities.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said that staff at Mattawoman Middle School saw two students fighting just before 2:30 p.m. Friday, when one of the students reached into their backpack mid-fight.

Administrators then searched the student’s bag and found a black stun gun.

The student wasn’t criminally charged due to them being younger than 13, in accordance with a Maryland law that took effect Oct. 1. The student was then released to their parents.

Anyone with more information should contact 301-609-3282, ext. 658.