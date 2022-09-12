Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives' | Rules for those paying respect to queen | A queen and her corgis
Md. man killed in Charles Co. motorcycle crash

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

September 12, 2022, 12:25 PM

A Maryland man has died after his motorcycle crashed into a ditch in Charles County early Monday.

Maryland State Police identified the motorcyclist as Dallas Anthony Savoy, 28, of La Plata, Maryland.

Troopers were called to Maryland Route 488 near Kerrick Drive for a reported crash about 4:15 a.m. They found Savoy’s motorcycle in a ditch. Savoy had been thrown from the motorcycle, according to state police.

Savoy died at the scene.

No other vehicles or people are believed to have been involved, and the cause of the crash is still being investigated, state police said.

Maryland Route 488 was shut down until about 8:45 a.m. for the investigation following the crash.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the state police La Plata barracks at 301-392-1200.

Below is a map showing the general location of the crash:

