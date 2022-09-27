A Maryland man riding an electric scooter was killed Monday night when he was struck by at least two different cars that both fled the scene.

A Maryland man riding an electric scooter was killed Monday night when he was struck by at least two different cars that both fled the scene.

Jeremy Alexander Parks, 30, of Hughesville was going southbound on Old Washington Road in Waldorf, Maryland, when he was struck from behind by a vehicle also traveling southbound.

The impact caused Parks to cross the road, where he was struck by at least one other vehicle going northbound, according to a statement from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to the area of Old Washington Road and Bad Dog Alley just after 10:30 p.m. and found Parks dead on the road.

Investigators believe that a silver 2001, 2002 or 2003 Honda Civic and a maroon 2004 or 2005 Toyota Siena might be involved in the collision.

Anyone who saw what happened or who has any information is asked to call the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at 301-932-3514.

Below is the area where it happened.