13-year-old boy shot in Charles Co.

A 13-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in Southern Maryland late Monday night, a spokesperson with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office tells WTOP.

The boy was shot just before midnight in a parking lot near Caroline Avenue and Jennie Run Place in La Plata, the office’s spokesperson Diane Richardson said.

He was out with a group of friends when someone fired several shots, striking him in the wrist. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK, Richardson told WTOP.

It’s unclear whether he was targeted. Deputies are working to find a suspect.

People who want to share information about the shooting can call the crime solvers at 1-855-411-TIPS.

WTOP’s Andrew Alsbrooks contributed to this report.