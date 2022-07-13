Maryland Primary: Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Races to watch in Montgomery Co. | Races to watch in Prince George’s Co.
Home » Charles County, MD News » 13-year-old boy shot in…

13-year-old boy shot in Charles Co.

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

July 19, 2022, 8:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 13-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in Southern Maryland late Monday night, a spokesperson with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office tells WTOP.

The boy was shot just before midnight in a parking lot near Caroline Avenue and Jennie Run Place in La Plata, the office’s spokesperson Diane Richardson said.

He was out with a group of friends when someone fired several shots, striking him in the wrist. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK, Richardson told WTOP.

It’s unclear whether he was targeted. Deputies are working to find a suspect.

People who want to share information about the shooting can call the crime solvers at 1-855-411-TIPS.

WTOP’s Andrew Alsbrooks contributed to this report. 

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Long-term implications of AFGE's 'difficult decision' to disclaim ICE officers' union chapter

IG audit finds Treasury didn't collect $472M in debts owed to 28 agencies

Growing frustrations puts GSA on hot seat to fix the transition to UEI

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up