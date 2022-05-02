Charles Co. police arrest suspect who shot his way into a bank

Police in Waldorf, Maryland, arrested a man Sunday who they say crashed his car into another vehicle, before shooting his way into an unoccupied bank.

In a news release, Charles County police say that on Sunday morning, 25-year-old Zakee Rasuul Martin of Waldorf was involved in a vehicular hit-and-run in the vicinity of Western Parkway and Millbrook Court.

Police responded around 9:47 a.m. after reports came in that he had jumped out of his car at the Market Place shopping center, fired multiple bullet rounds into the front entrance of a bank, and entered the building through the shattered glass doors. The bank was closed and unoccupied at the time.

Officials say officers from Charles County and Maryland State Police were setting up a perimeter around the bank when the suspect exited from a rear door. At which point, police say Martin took the gun from the front of his waistband and moved it to his rear.

Martin began walking toward Western Parkway as officers ordered him to stop. Eventually, police say they were able to de-escalate the situation and Martin was taken into custody before reaching the roadway.

During his arrest, police say they found the semi-automatic handgun Martin had tucked in his waistband and were able to link him to the hit and run that had occurred shortly before. On investigation, police say Martin may have caused the car crash on purpose.

Before processing, Martin was taken to the hospital, where he was examined for any potential injuries from the incident.

He was then taken to the Charles County Detention Center, where he was charged with “assault, destruction of property, burglary, illegally transporting a firearm, numerous traffic violations, and other related charges.” Martin is being held pending his appearance in court.

No one was injured as a result of the crash or ensuing pursuit, according to the release.

Police say an investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call PFC Chambers at 301-932-2222.

Approximate location of Sunday morning incident in Waldorf, Md: