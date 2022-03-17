RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian businesses face backlash | Search for theater survivors | Who's a war criminal? | How to help
Several Charles Co. elementary school students hurt in crash involving school bus

Mike Murillo | mmurillo@wtop.com

March 17, 2022, 6:04 PM

Several children were hurt after their school bus collided with a car in Charles County, Maryland, Thursday morning.

Diane Richardson, a spokeswoman for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, said it happened shortly after 9 a.m. as the bus tried to make a U-turn on Berry Road, near Bunker Hill Road in Waldorf.

“A passenger car traveling east on Berry Road collided with the bus, causing the bus to crash into a guardrail,” Richardson said.

The bus was headed to Berry Elementary School, and four of the 20 students on board, ranging in age from 8 to 10, ended up at area hospitals with minor injuries. The 38-year-old driver of the car was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

The bus driver was not injured during the crash; Richardson said another bus was sent to take the uninjured students to school.

“It’s too early to give any safety messages, but we would always say, we know the conditions were that it was raining and wet outside. So, obviously, just take your time and slow down,” said Richardson.

So far, no charges have been filed in the case.

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo is a reporter and anchor at WTOP. Before joining WTOP in 2013, he worked in radio in Orlando, New York City and Philadelphia.

