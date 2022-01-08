Md. state trooper injured after being struck at traffic stop in Charles Co.

Maryland State police say a trooper was injured after being struck by a vehicle as he was leaving the scene of a traffic stop in Charles County, Friday evening.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows that at about 10 p.m. Friday night, a trooper from the La Plata Barrack was conducting a traffic stop with his emergency lights active on southbound Crain Highway at Holly Lane in Waldorf.

When the trooper began leaving the scene in a marked police vehicle, his car was hit by a black Jeep Cherokee traveling south on Crain Highway. The Jeep crossed over northbound lanes of the road and struck a curb, before coming to rest in a ditch near the intersection of northbound Crain Highway and Holly Lane.

The driver, has been identified as Demetrius Jequayle Bradford, 29, of Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Both the trooper and the Bradford were taken to Charles Regional Medical Center by ambulance, where they were treated for injuries and later released.

Police say their investigation into the incident is ongoing and that charges against Bradford are “pending the outcome of the investigation.”