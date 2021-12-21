CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Home » Charles County, MD News » Man charged in the…

Man charged in the assault of six-year-old, family members

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

December 21, 2021, 11:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

State’s Attorney for Charles County Tony Covington announced that a man was charged for assaulting a man, his daughter and his six-year-old grandaughter.

Christian Camron Keys, 22, sentenced to 7 years in prison and 3 years of probation for First-Degree Assault and Possession of a Regulated Firearm Under the Age of 21.

In October of 2020, officers at the 10000 block of Whittle Court in Waldorf responded to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers said that William Dillard told them Keys drove past his home and pointed a gun at him.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Covington said that Keys fled the scene and hit two vehicles.

An investigation revealed that around 1 p.m., Keys had an argument with his girlfriend, Daijon Owens, at their residence. They said that Keys “bit Owens on the mouth, causing her to bleed. He then left. ”

Keys returned to the residence at roughly 2 p.m. to speak with Owens again. However, Owens’ mother intervened before Dillard arrived.

Reportedly, Keys said, “I got something for you,” before going to his car, returning to the home and pointing a gun towards Dillard, his daughter, and 6-year-old granddaughter.

Keys was arrested that day and the state’s attorney said he was identified by multiple witnesses.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden seeks a higher standard for federal customer experience. How well is it already working?

Army's IVAS program under scrutiny from Congress, lawmakers withhold funds

Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism

DoD's new rules on extremism still don't have enough punch, lawmaker says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up