Man charged in the assault of six-year-old, family members

State’s Attorney for Charles County Tony Covington announced that a man was charged for assaulting a man, his daughter and his six-year-old grandaughter.

Christian Camron Keys, 22, sentenced to 7 years in prison and 3 years of probation for First-Degree Assault and Possession of a Regulated Firearm Under the Age of 21.

In October of 2020, officers at the 10000 block of Whittle Court in Waldorf responded to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers said that William Dillard told them Keys drove past his home and pointed a gun at him.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Covington said that Keys fled the scene and hit two vehicles.

An investigation revealed that around 1 p.m., Keys had an argument with his girlfriend, Daijon Owens, at their residence. They said that Keys “bit Owens on the mouth, causing her to bleed. He then left. ”

Keys returned to the residence at roughly 2 p.m. to speak with Owens again. However, Owens’ mother intervened before Dillard arrived.

Reportedly, Keys said, “I got something for you,” before going to his car, returning to the home and pointing a gun towards Dillard, his daughter, and 6-year-old granddaughter.

Keys was arrested that day and the state’s attorney said he was identified by multiple witnesses.