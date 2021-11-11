CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Waldorf man gets 70 years for Beer 4 U murder

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

November 11, 2021, 9:53 AM

A Waldorf man was sentenced to 70 years in prison for the 2017 murder of a woman at the Beer 4 U sports bar in Charles County, Maryland, the state’s attorney’s office said Wednesday.

Anthony Dangelo Wilkins, 38, was sentenced for the second-degree murder of Miaquita Gray, as well as the attempted second-degree murder of Emmanuel Perkins, second-degree assault of Steven Mason, Jr. and second-degree assault of Anthony Thomas, and related charges, in the Feb. 4, 2017, shooting at the bar.

A Charles County jury convicted Wilkins back in July.

Authorities said officers responded to the Beer 4 U Bar in the 2100 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf in 2017 for a shooting. Police found several victims, including Perkins, who sustained head injuries from an earlier assault, and Gray, who suffered a gunshot wound.

Gray was later pronounced dead.

According to police, Perkins had been assaulted and robbed by three men in the bathroom earlier. After the attack, he and Gray, his girlfriend, left and went to the parking lot. The three men, including Wilkins, also went to the parking lot. After Perkins pointed them out, Wilkins pulled a gun and began firing at Perkins and Gray, who was killed.

Two others were also struck, but did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

“There are people left behind in the community who have to deal with the aftermath and the impact of this incident. Based on the actions that (Wilkins) did that night, he is not deserving of mercy from the Court. This crime is horrific,” Assistant State’s Attorney Jonathan Beattie told the judge during sentencing.

