Temple Hills man indicted in Waldorf woman’s 2020 death

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

November 23, 2021, 12:17 PM

A Temple Hills man was indicted on murder charges last week in the death of a Waldorf woman in Charles County, Maryland, last year.

According to authorities, officers found Latoya Hicks, 33, near the entrance of her apartment in the 12300 block of Glenview Place with a gunshot wound around 3 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2020. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jacobi Marquette Williams, 35, of Temple Hills, was identified as the suspect after months of pursuing leads, police said.

Williams and Hicks knew each other, according to authorities.

A Charles County grand jury indicted Williams in Hicks’ death last Friday. He’s currently being held at a detention center in D.C. on a different charge.

Authorities said he’ll be charged with first-degree murder and extradited to Maryland.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

