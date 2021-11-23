Temple Hills man indicted in Waldorf woman’s 2020 death

A Temple Hills man was indicted on murder charges last week in the death of a Waldorf woman in Charles County, Maryland, last year.

According to authorities, officers found Latoya Hicks, 33, near the entrance of her apartment in the 12300 block of Glenview Place with a gunshot wound around 3 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2020. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jacobi Marquette Williams, 35, of Temple Hills, was identified as the suspect after months of pursuing leads, police said.

Williams and Hicks knew each other, according to authorities.

A Charles County grand jury indicted Williams in Hicks’ death last Friday. He’s currently being held at a detention center in D.C. on a different charge.

Authorities said he’ll be charged with first-degree murder and extradited to Maryland.