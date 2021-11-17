CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. wants more kids' vaccines for clinics | DC Health changes reporting metrics | WH says 10% of kids vaccinated | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Charles County, MD News » Charles Co. to issue…

Charles Co. to issue fines to drivers who illegally pass school buses

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

November 17, 2021, 11:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Starting Thursday, if you illegally pass a school bus in Charles County, Maryland, expect to get a big fine.

Cameras are being installed on all school buses. When the work is done, 375 cameras will be mounted in an effort to catch drivers who illegally pass school buses, which puts students at risk.

“Sadly, we have encountered drivers either who ignore the law or who are not paying attention,” Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry said in a news release.

If you get a ticket for illegally passing a bus, it will cost you $250 but the violation does not access points. There is a 60-day warning period before fines will be given out. Tickets that carry the fine will be give out starting Jan. 17, 2022.

The program is in partnership with a private company called BusPatrol, which supplies, installs and maintains the cameras for free in exchange for a cut of the fines.

Maryland law requires a driver of a motor vehicle to stop for a school bus that is stopped and operating flashing red lights, and to remain stopped until the school vehicle resumes motion or deactivates the flashing lights. If a driver violates this law, and it is cited by a police officer, the penalty is a $570 fine and three points.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon boosts housing money for troops, as hunger persists

Former White House, Senate staffer to lead cloud-based tech group

OPM will allow same-sex spouses of deceased federal employees a chance to apply for survivor benefits

Public trust in government still lags, despite some agency improvements with customer transactions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up