8 Charles Co. kids mistakenly ate edibles during recess

Eight kids are in good health after they mistakenly ate edibles during recess at their elementary school on Monday in Charles County, Maryland.

County spokeswoman Sarah Taylor said the incident happened at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School in Waldorf.

Charles County Schools said the EMS Chief is monitoring students, but none were hospitalized and none are exhibiting symptoms.

Officials said they don’t know exactly what the kids ate.

The ages of the children aren’t known yet.

Police said families of all the kids involved have been notified. All of the kids are being picked up from school by their parents, officials said.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.