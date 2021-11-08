CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Charles County, MD News » 8 Charles Co. kids…

8 Charles Co. kids mistakenly ate edibles during recess

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

November 8, 2021, 3:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Eight kids are in good health after they mistakenly ate edibles during recess at their elementary school on Monday in Charles County, Maryland.

County spokeswoman Sarah Taylor said the incident happened at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School in Waldorf.

Charles County Schools said the EMS Chief is monitoring students, but none were hospitalized and none are exhibiting symptoms.

Officials said they don’t know exactly what the kids ate.

The ages of the children aren’t known yet.

Police said families of all the kids involved have been notified. All of the kids are being picked up from school by their parents, officials said.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

DoD makes $6.2B award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up