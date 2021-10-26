Sick-out for Charles Co. school bus drivers enters day 3

There's more frustration for parents in Maryland's Charles County as the planned sick-out by bus drivers reaches its third day

Most bus routes canceled again Tuesday morning.

This comes after about 25% of routes were canceled Monday, leaving parents with short notice to get their kids to school, the school system said.

Charles County Public Schools spokeswoman Shelley Mackey tells WTOP that as the morning goes on, the number of canceled bus routes may continue to grow.

More than 100 routes will not have drivers Tuesday, but some of them could be restored for dismissal Tuesday afternoon.

The bus drivers plan to continue negotiations over wages and other issues with the school system.

The school system of 27,000 students contracts with 26 independently-owned bus companies. Some 280 buses service 718 routes.

Each bus provides service to up to four schools.

Transportation staffers for the school system and contractors are covering as many routes as possible, the school system says.

On the first day of the sick-out, 22% of school bus routes did not run. A total of 186 routes were without drivers and service.

On day two of the sick out, 157 routes did not have drivers and service, or about 22%.

