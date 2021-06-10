CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding for overdue gas, electric bills | Closing vaccine gap for Latinos in Md. | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Charles County, MD News » WTOP Top Kid: Charles…

WTOP Top Kid: Charles Co. kid has a black belt in karate and writing

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

June 10, 2021, 8:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Haon Campbell

This 9-year-old black belt from Charles County, Maryland, is using his love for writing and karate to inspire others.

For Haon Campbell, it started with Power Rangers.

“It taught me respect,” Haon told WTOP’s Melissa Howell.

Beyond karate, Haon volunteers a lot: He works with the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Program and local animal shelters. And he’s published his own book.

His biggest achievement, however, might be overcoming a fear of animals.

“I’ve learned how to deal with animals and how to not fear them,” Haon said.

He also said he’s learned to love “basically everyone around you.”

When it comes to pursuing your dreams, Haon says: Go for it.

WTOP’s Melissa Howell contributed to this report.

This article is part of WTOP’s TOP Kids program, where kids in the D.C. area are recognized for the amazing things they do. The winners are awarded $500. The program is sponsored by Northwest Federal Credit Union. View other Top Kid winners here.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Data remains biggest obstacle to meeting 2023 deadline for TBM

Military families should expect moving delays this summer as companies recover from COVID

“Pay-by-the-drink” model for cloud services coming to GSA schedules

Scanning military records now will improve disability claims process later, VBA says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up