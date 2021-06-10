WTOP Top Kid: Charles Co. kid has a black belt in karate and writing

This 9-year-old black belt from Charlies County, Maryland, is using his love for writing and karate to inspire others.

This 9-year-old black belt from Charles County, Maryland, is using his love for writing and karate to inspire others.

For Haon Campbell, it started with Power Rangers.

“It taught me respect,” Haon told WTOP’s Melissa Howell.

Beyond karate, Haon volunteers a lot: He works with the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Program and local animal shelters. And he’s published his own book.

His biggest achievement, however, might be overcoming a fear of animals.

“I’ve learned how to deal with animals and how to not fear them,” Haon said.

He also said he’s learned to love “basically everyone around you.”

When it comes to pursuing your dreams, Haon says: Go for it.

WTOP’s Melissa Howell contributed to this report.

This article is part of WTOP’s TOP Kids program, where kids in the D.C. area are recognized for the amazing things they do. The winners are awarded $500. The program is sponsored by Northwest Federal Credit Union. View other Top Kid winners here.