CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Charles County, MD News » Teen injured in Charles…

Teen injured in Charles Co. bedroom as shots fired from outside house

Valerie Bonk

January 30, 2021, 11:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A teenager was injured after several rounds were fired into a house in Charles County, Maryland, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Early Saturday morning around 1:37 a.m., officers responded to a house in the 500 block of University Drive in Waldorf for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old inside the house suffering from a gunshot wound. The teenager was flown to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

A preliminary investigation revealed that several rounds were fired into the house from the outside and one of the rounds went through the siding and struck the victim who was in a bedroom, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives say no one else in the house was injured and it was not known if the shooter or shooters were in a car or on foot.

Detectives say that it does not appear that the shooting was random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Bringley at (301)-609-6499.

See a map of the area where the shooting took place below:

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

DoD outpaces public in vaccine efficiency, says vaccine is safe for nearly all adults

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up