Teen injured in Charles Co. bedroom as shots fired from outside house

A teenager was injured after several rounds were fired into a house in Charles County, Maryland, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Early Saturday morning around 1:37 a.m., officers responded to a house in the 500 block of University Drive in Waldorf for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old inside the house suffering from a gunshot wound. The teenager was flown to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

A preliminary investigation revealed that several rounds were fired into the house from the outside and one of the rounds went through the siding and struck the victim who was in a bedroom, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives say no one else in the house was injured and it was not known if the shooter or shooters were in a car or on foot.

Detectives say that it does not appear that the shooting was random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Bringley at (301)-609-6499.

