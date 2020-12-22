CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Charles County, MD News » Sheriff's office: Man found…

Sheriff’s office: Man found shot in parked car in Waldorf

Valerie Bonk

December 22, 2020, 4:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early Tuesday shooting in Waldorf, Maryland, that left a man critically injured.

Around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 1100 block of Heritage Place for the report of an injured man inside a parked car, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived, they located a man suffering from severe trauma. Investigators said it seemed as if the man was shot.

He was transported to a hospital and is listed in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is seeking more information and asks anyone who knows more about this case to call Detective R. Johnson at (301) 609-6453. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Below is a map of the area where the wounded man was found.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

29 Palms, Huntsville, Fort Huachuca among areas that will get biggest boosts to military housing stipends in 2021

How the Biden administration can make DoD an innovation powerhouse

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up