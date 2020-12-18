Head-on crash kills Mechanicsville man in Waldorf

The 6:20 a.m. crash on Md. Route 5/Mattawoman Beantown Road at Pinefield Drive in Waldolf closed the northbound for more than three hours as police investigated.

A head-on collision killed a Mechanicsville man in Maryland’s Charles County Friday morning.

The 6:20 a.m. crash on Md. Route 5/Mattawoman Beantown Road at Pinefield Drive in Waldolf closed the northbound lanes all morning. The road opened around 9:45 a.m.

Maryland State Police said their preliminary investigation showed the driver of a silver Toyota Camry drove south in the northbound lane and crashed into a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The driver of the truck, William Joseph Tucker, 67, died at the scene.

A U.S. Park Police helicopter took the driver of the Camry to MedStar Washington Hospital Center for treatment of his injuries.