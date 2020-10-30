ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why do we still have Electoral College?
Several injured in shooting at a Charles County lounge

Luke Garrett

October 30, 2020, 11:13 PM

Several people were injured after a shooting at a Charles County, Maryland, cigar and hookah lounge Friday night.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that shooting took place before 9 p.m. at the Smoking Room 301 Bar and Lounge on Crain Highway in Waldorf.

Four people were injured during the shooting but their conditions are unknown at this time. They were taken to the hospital.

Parts of Crain Highway, between Mattawoman Drive and Gillespie Circle, were shut down in both directions for about an hour as police investigated the scene.

Police are pursing leads and asking for anyone with information about the shooting to call 301-932-2222. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 1-866-411-TIPS.

Here is a map of where the shooting took place:

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

