Several injured in shooting at a Charles County lounge

Several people were injured after a shooting at a Charles County, Maryland, cigar and hookah lounge Friday night.

Several people were injured after a shooting at a Charles County, Maryland, cigar and hookah lounge Friday night.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that shooting took place before 9 p.m. at the Smoking Room 301 Bar and Lounge on Crain Highway in Waldorf.

Police investigating shooting in area of a business called Room 301 Lounge/Bar in 2100 block of Crain Hwy. in Waldorf. Call came in at 9pm. Reports of four people injured. Unknown extent of injuries. Victims being taken to hospitals. Scene has been secured. Please avoid area. — Charles Co Sheriff (@CCSOMD) October 31, 2020

Four people were injured during the shooting but their conditions are unknown at this time. They were taken to the hospital.

Parts of Crain Highway, between Mattawoman Drive and Gillespie Circle, were shut down in both directions for about an hour as police investigated the scene.

Police are pursing leads and asking for anyone with information about the shooting to call 301-932-2222. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 1-866-411-TIPS.

Here is a map of where the shooting took place:

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.