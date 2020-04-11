Homicide at Waldorf hotel connected to death in Indianapolis

The Sheriff's Office received a call Friday evening from the police department in Indianapolis, Indiana saying that one of the occupants of a room at the Hilton Garden Inn on O'Donnell Place in Waldorf may have killed the other and then committed suicide.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people in a Waldorf, Maryland, hotel room Friday night.

The information from the Indianapolis police came after that department had earlier found a dead woman inside the Indiana apartment belonging to one of the people found in the Waldorf hotel room.

The Charles County Emergency Services Team entered the Waldorf hotel room and found Shereese Desire Curbeam, 36, of Waldorf, dead from a gunshot wound. The room’s other occupant was Daniel Clark, 47, of Indianapolis, who was also dead.

Charles County detectives are working with their colleagues in Indianapolis to unravel the story behind the three deaths. The woman found in Indianapolis was connected to Clark.

News organizations in Indianapolis are reporting information from the local police department that came via an email from Indianapolis police spokesperson Genae Cook, who said the deaths may be related to a domestic dispute. The woman in Indianapolis has not yet been identified.

Those with information about the case are being asked to contact Charles County Detective J. Feldman, who can be reached at (301) 609-6474. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.