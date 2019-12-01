On-duty US Navy Police officer killed in fiery Charles County crash

A U.S. Navy Police officer, who was on duty and in a marked cruiser, was killed in a fiery car crash near Indian Head in Charles County, Maryland, early Wednesday morning, authorities say.

A U.S. Navy Police sergeant who was on duty and in a marked patrol car was killed in a fiery car crash in Charles County, Maryland, early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Maryland Route 224/Chicamuxen Road and Sweden Point Road near Indian Head, Maryland.

Police said 34-year-old Anthony Oglesby, of Bowie, Maryland, was behind the wheel of his police cruiser, a 2015 Ford Taurus, when, for unknown reasons, he drove off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The tree fell on top of his car, which then caught fire, police said.

Oglesby was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in his car at the time, and no one else was injured in the crash.

State police are still investigating what led to the crash.

The crash closed the intersection for about four hours Wednesday morning as authorities investigated.

WTOP’s Teddy Gelman contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.