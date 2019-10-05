5 injured in multivehicle crash in Charles Co.

Five people are injured after a multivehicle crash in Charles County, Maryland, Saturday afternoon.

It happened just after 4 p.m. on Radio Station Road around Mudds Way in La Plata.

The crash involved two cars and two motorcycles. One of the cars caught on fire.

Fire officials said two people have life-threatening injuries, two more are seriously injured and one other person is being evaluated.

