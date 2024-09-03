3 killed after senior living facility bus crashes into dump truck in Charles Co.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the bus — which belonged to a senior-living assisted facility — was traveling westbound on Port Tobacco Road when it lost control and struck the dump truck head on.

Three people are dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in Charles County, Maryland, that involved a transport bus from a senior living facility.

Maryland State Police said it received reports of an accident shortly before 8 a.m. on Port Tobacco Road and Bowie Road in the area of Indian Head.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the bus was traveling westbound on Port Tobacco Road when it crossed over the center line and struck an oncoming dump truck head on.

All three people inside the bus, including the driver, were pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers have not identify those killed in the crash nor the name of the senior-living facility that owned the bus.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured in the crash.

Investigators said they do not believe the driver was impaired and are investigating what led to the crash. Kyleigh Beaver, a spokeswoman with Maryland State Police, said the area where the crash took place was very rural with a “long stretch of a road with a canopy of trees.”

“The investigation gets handed over to our crash team, and they will investigate all causes of the crash and what exactly happened,” Beaver said.

All lanes on Port Tobacco Road were closed for more than five hours as police continue investigating the scene. WTOP’s Traffic Center reported all lanes reopened just after 1:45 p.m.

Below is a map of where the crash took place.

WTOP’s Nick Iannelli contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.