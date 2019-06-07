202
Home » Charles County, MD News » After child predator case,…

After child predator case, Md. county launches own digital forensics unit

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP June 7, 2019 3:41 pm 06/07/2019 03:41pm
2 Shares

The case of sexual predator Carlos Bell inspired Charles County, Maryland’s Sheriff’s Office to create its own digital forensics unit, which was introduced to the public on Friday.

Because of a backlog at the state forensics’ lab, Bell, of Waldorf, was free for six months after police seized his cellphones, and he preyed upon eight more children before his eventual arrest on assault and child pornography charges in 2017.

“We had to do something, and something had to change,” Sheriff Troy D. Berry said of creating the new unit. “This delay in analysis could never, ever happen again.”

Related Stories

The Digital Forensics Unit has been in operation since August. Since then, it’s participated in 255 cases examining everything from cellphones to computers and thumb drives.

“It still takes time to go through these devices, but we no longer have to wait for an outside source, and we can initiate these searches immediately,” Berry noted.

Bell initially was suspected of sending inappropriate text messages to students. Berry said his agency and community were shocked and dismayed to eventually learn that Bell — who was a coach and teaching assistant — had sexually assaulted 42 children.

“This unit is critical because it helps us move faster on investigations into child sexual abuse cases and other crimes,” said Capt. Joseph Pratta, commander of the office’s Criminal Investigations Division.

“Of the 500 devices our analysts have received, 40 have been connected to child-related investigations. For child abuse cases, this averages to 2.1 cases a month,” Pratta said.

The effort is funded through the office budget, Berry said. The unit makes itself available to assist other area police agencies as needed.

Bell, convicted of state and federal charges, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Carlos Bell Charles County, MD News child abuse crime kristi king Latest News Local News Maryland News
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
2019 Women's World Cup
Nats get huge Christmas maze
Primary day in Virginia
Today in History: June 12
Celebrity birthdays June 9-15
Smithsonian’s dinosaur and fossil hall reopening
What to do in June
Summer food and drink festivals
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity deaths
30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests
Local reporters killed in past year honored at Newseum memorial
Tidal Basin added to list of at-risk historic places
Looking back at hurricane damage
Rare color footage brings D-Day memories alive, 75 years on
Best summer shopping days
Rolling Thunder's final ride
Best beach towns to retire in US
A possible piece of history under a small Md. cabin
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Ocean City restaurants
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Bethany-Fenwick restaurants
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Cool cars around $20K
2019 Met Gala
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
10 excellent educational vacations for families