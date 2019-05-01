Alcohol a likely factor in head-on, fatal Charles Co. crash

The driver who died at the scene is identified as Timothy Markin, 47, of Silver Spring, Maryland, according to Maryland State Police.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a head-on, fatal crash in Maryland’s Charles County early Thursday.

The driver who died at the scene is identified as Timothy Markin, 47, of Silver Spring, Maryland, according to Maryland State Police.

He was driving a Camry northbound on Maryland Route 5. Mark Latson, 57, of Hughesville, Maryland was driving southbound in the northbound lanes when the head-on occurred at 1:52 a.m. near Huckleberry Drive in Hughesville.

Latson was taken to Prince George’s Hospital for treatment.

All northbound lanes of Md. 5/Leonardtown Road were blocked for several hours before Bryantown Road/Olivers Shop Road.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call 301-392-1231.

