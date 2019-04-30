202
Hughesville firefighter killed in Charles Co. crash

By Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews April 30, 2019 10:05 am 04/30/2019 10:05am
A Hughesville, Maryland firefighter is dead following a single-vehicle crash in White Plains late on Monday evening.

Kyle Joseph Compton, 23, of Brandywine was killed in a collision on Turkey Hill Road, the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department confirmed on Tuesday morning. He had been a member of the department for five years, during which he held numerous positions, including chief’s aide.

“His sense of humor and presence will be missed by everyone around the station,” the department said in a statement. “Information about arrangements for Kyle will be forthcoming and updated as soon as available.”

Kyle Compton, 23, was a member of the Hughesville, Maryland volunteer fire department for five years. (Courtesy Hughesville VFD)

Compton was involved in a single-vehicle crash in the area of Turkey Hill Road at Skylark Drive around 11:30 p.m. Monday, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said. First responders worked to extract Compton from the vehicle.

He was declared dead on the scene a short time later.

An initial investigation revealed Compton was travelling northbound on Turkey Hill Road, when he appeared to veer through the opposing side of the road and struck several trees.

The cause of the crash had not yet been determined as of Tuesday morning, and an investigation was ongoing.

Below is a map where the crash occurred.

 

alejandro alvarez Charles County, MD News crash firefighters hughesville Kyle Compton Local News Maryland News Turkey Hill Road
