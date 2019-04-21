Former Charles County teacher convicted of sexually abusing minor

A former substitute teacher in Charles County who had a months-long relationship with a middle school student has been convicted of sexual abuse of a minor.

A former substitute teacher in Charles County who had a months-long relationship with a middle school student has been convicted of sexual abuse of a minor.

31-year-old Keith Allan Kirkstan of Waldorf, Maryland, was convicted on Tuesday after a five-day trial.

He was teaching at John Hanson Middle School when prosecutors say the relationship with the 12-year-old began, back in October 2017.

Kirkstan and the victim talked via Snapchat, Facetime and text. Prosecutors say he sent the victim pictures of his genitalia, and asked her to send photos of her private areas to him, which she did. One day, Kirkstan held her back from class to talk about their relationship, writing her a pass to be late to her next class.

In January of 2018, one of the victim’s classmates learned about the relationship, and told a school resource officer.

Cell phone data showed the inappropriate relationship, and Kirkstan admitted to communicating with the victim and deleting messages.

During closing arguments, Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Freeman said that Kirkstan “took advantage of [the victim] for his own benefit. He knows this is wrong, yet he [continued] because his needs were more important [to him] than doing what’s right.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.