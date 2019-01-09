202.5
Woman dies from injuries after Md. crash that killed teen sister on New Year’s Eve

By Megan Cloherty January 9, 2019 6:24 pm
WASHINGTON — A Maryland family is living a nightmare after losing two sisters just 10 days apart.

Nadia Mourtaj, 21, died from her injuries nearly two weeks after her 15-year-old sister, Zeyneb Mourtaj.

Investigators with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said the older sister lost control of the car she was driving on New Year’s Eve. The vehicle left the roadway and slammed into a tree on St. Charles Parkway, near the Gateway Plaza in Waldorf, Maryland.

The teen sister, a freshman at North Point High School, died from her injuries at the scene. She is one of three students her classmates have mourned this school year.

Another family member in the car at the time is expected to recover, the sheriff’s office said.

