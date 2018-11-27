Md. girl struck by car, in critical condition after getting off school bus

At around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, the elementary school-aged girl was struck by a car near the intersection of Olivers Shop and Leonardtown roads in Bryantown, Maryland.

At around 3:45 p.m., the 7-year-old girl was struck by a car near the intersection of Olivers Shop and Leonardtown roads in Bryantown.

The car allegedly passed the stopped school bus and hit the child, a spokeswoman for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office told WTOP. The bus was leaving T-C Martin Elementary School, which is about a mile away from where the girl was struck.

The girl was unconscious and suffering from head trauma when she was transported to the hospital.

The driver remained on the scene.

