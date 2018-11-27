202.5
Home » Charles County, MD News » Md. girl struck by…

Md. girl struck by car, in critical condition after getting off school bus

By Lisa Weiner November 27, 2018 5:43 pm 11/27/2018 05:43pm
4 Shares

WASHINGTON — An elementary school-aged girl was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon after getting off a school bus in Charles County, Maryland, and is in serious condition.

At around 3:45 p.m., the 7-year-old girl was struck by a car near the intersection of Olivers Shop and Leonardtown roads in Bryantown.

The car allegedly passed the stopped school bus and hit the child, a spokeswoman for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office told WTOP. The bus was leaving T-C Martin Elementary School, which is about a mile away from where the girl was struck.

The girl was unconscious and suffering from head trauma when she was transported to the hospital.

The driver remained on the scene.

Here is a map of where it happened:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Bryantown charles county Charles County, MD News Leonardtown Road Local News Maryland News Olivers Shop Road T-C Martin Elementary School
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

First lady unveils White House 2018 Christmas decorations

The White House released photos showing first lady Melania Trump decorating for the holidays. The theme of this year's decorations: "American Treasures: Christmas at the White House." See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500