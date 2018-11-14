Man struck by car in Charles Co. dies

A man is dead after he was struck by a car in Charles County early Wednesday morning.

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was struck by a car in Charles County, Maryland early Wednesday morning.

Maryland State Police say the incident happened just after 3:30 a.m. on Leonardtown Road near La Plata Road.

Officials say the man was walking in the middle of the roadway when he was struck. The driver of the striking car stayed at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Below is a map of where the accident happened.

