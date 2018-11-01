202.5
1 charged with murder in death of missing Charles County man

By Rick Massimo November 8, 2018 12:29 pm 11/08/2018 12:29pm
WASHINGTON — A Charles County, Maryland, man has been arrested and charged in the death of another man who went missing last month.

Ronaj Henderson, 22, of the Bryans Road area, was last seen Oct. 27, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday; his body was found Sunday in a wooded area near Riverside and Smith Point roads, in Nanjemoy. Investigators said Henderson had been shot.

The sheriff’s office said their investigation determined Janeal Jerome Thompson, 26, also of Bryans Road, was the suspect, and he was arrested in Arlington later Sunday. He was extradited to the Charles County Detention Center Wednesday and faces charges including first-degree murder.

If you know anything more about the case, the sheriff’s office is asking you to call them at (301) 609-6474. If you don’t want to give your name, you can call the Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Charles County, MD News janeal jerome thompson Local News Maryland News missing man ronaj henderson
