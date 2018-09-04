202
PHOTOS: 4 hospitalized after SUV slams into Charles Co. diner

By Liz Anderson | @planetnoun September 10, 2018 11:00 pm 09/10/2018 11:00pm
WASHINGTON — Four people have been taken to the hospital after an SUV slammed into Marie’s Diner in Charles County, Maryland.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. Monday night, police said. Marie’s Diner is located at 6425 Crain Highway in La Plata, Maryland.

Capt. Chris Becker, with the La Plata police, said a teen employee of the diner, the man driving the SUV, and a father and son sitting in a booth were all injured and hospitalized.

The 87-year-old father and his 50-year-old son were struck by the vehicle and from debris that fell from the building.

The son was taken to a hospital in La Plata along with the employee and 67-year-old driver. The father was taken to Prince George’s Hospital Center.

Becker said they’re trying to figure out if the driver had a medical emergency before running into the restaurant.

